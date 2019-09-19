View all in Latest
WC mom faces attempted murder charge after dumping baby in toilet

The woman is due to appear in court on Thursday.

FILE: A pit toilet. Picture: EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A baby, just a few days, old is lucky to be alive after he was discovered in a pit toilet in Thembalethu, in George.

The infant is recovering in hospital. The police's Malcolm Poje said officers and paramedics rushed to the scene once the discovery was reported. Poje said that upon investigation, officers identified the mother.

“By the time the discovery was made, the boy was already suffering from extreme trauma and hypothermia. He was transported to hospital by the emergency services in George.”

The woman is due to appear in court on Thursday.

“The members also found shredded pieces of what appeared to be a birth certificate, which led to them to the house of the mother in the same area. By the time the police members arrived, she had been captured by community members. She faces charges of attempted murder and child neglect.”

