WC govt to fork out over R1bn to train 3,000 new cops
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said more serious measures were needed to curb violent crime in the Cape, which was on the rise.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is investing more than R1 billion into the training and deployment of 3,000 new law enforcement officers.
Premier Alan Winde said more serious measures were needed to curb violent crime in the Cape, which was on the rise.
Winde said dealing with violent crime remained at the top of his agenda. He, however, believed it was one of the most complex challenges facing Western Cape authorities.
It’s for this reason the Western Cape government and City of Cape Town would be training 3,000 new law enforcement officers and 150 investigators.
Once training was completed, officers can work across the province.
"We will fund, train and deploy 3,000 new law enforcement officers, with 1,000 of them being trained and deployed this year already. The deployment will be data-driven."
According to Winde, the murder ratio in the Western Cape was now at 60 for every 100,000 people.
Crime stats released earlier this month showed that three police stations in Cape Town alone recorded the most murders in the country.
Popular in Local
-
Pupil shot dead at Katlehong school - Gauteng education dept
-
This is only the beginning, says Ndlovu Youth Choir after US singer wins AGT
-
Mdluli sentencing proceedings postponed to November
-
ANCWL: No bail for Amy’Leigh De Jager's kidnapping accused
-
Outcome of inquiry into allegations of editorial interference at Radio 702
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin Offence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.