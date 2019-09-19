US accuses Afghan govt of not fighting corruption, cuts aid
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was taking back $100 million committed for a major energy project, saying that Washington would instead fund it directly rather than sending the money to Afghan authorities.
WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday accused Afghanistan's government of failing to fight corruption and cut more than $160 million in direct funding, little over a week before the country's elections.
"We stand against those who exploit their positions of power and influence to deprive the Afghan people of the benefits of foreign assistance and a more prosperous future," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
Pompeo said that the United States was suspending work with the Afghan body in charge of monitoring corruption as it is "incapable of being a partner."
"We expect the Afghan government to demonstrate a clear commitment to fight corruption, to serve the Afghan people and to maintain their trust," he said.
"Afghan leaders who fail to meet this standard should be held accountable."
Pompeo said the United States was taking back $100 million committed for a major energy project, saying that Washington would instead fund it directly rather than sending the money to Afghan authorities.
He also said the United States would withhold $60 million in planned assistance to Afghanistan's procurement authority.
While Washington has long complained of graft in Afghanistan, the last-minute criticism comes after friction with President Ashraf Ghani over US talks with the Taliban.
Ghani, who is up for re-election on 28 September, voiced strong concern over a draft accord with the Taliban under which the United States would withdraw troops.
President Donald Trump, who had invited Ghani and the Taliban to the United States, eventually declared the talks dead, citing an attack by the insurgents that killed a US soldier.
Trump has been eager to pull out troops and end America's longest-ever war, launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
More in World
-
Malaysia raises diplomatic temperature as Indonesia burns
-
Netanyahu calls on Gantz to form a unity government together
-
Climate champion Greta tells US Congress: 'listen to the scientists'
-
Trump sees many options short of war with Iran after attacks on Saudis
-
Trudeau apologises for dressing up in brown face, election chances could suffer
-
Israel's Netanyahu fails to win majority in close election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.