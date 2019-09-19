Two more cops due in court for abalone theft

The two were attached to the police’s major offence reaction team when the crime was committed.

CAPE TOWN - Two more police officers have been arrested for abalone theft in Somerset West.

Last week, three other officers were also arrested after they intercepted abalone being transported from Hermanus to Cape Town.

The police’s anti-corruption unit arrested the two sergeants when they reported for duty at the flying squad earlier this week.

Officials said the suspects also faced charges relating to the theft of a money bag in February this year.

At the time, they were guarding a getaway vehicle following a cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 highway, which the robbers abandoned.

A police investigation revealed one of the money bags was taken by the officers.

The duo is expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrates Court soon.