Tunisia's ex-president Ben Ali dies: foreign ministry

TUNIS - Former Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the first leader to be toppled by the Arab Spring revolts, died Thursday in Saudi Arabia, Tunisia's foreign ministry told AFP.

"We had confirmation of his death 30 minutes ago," the ministry said, without giving further details. Ben Ali was 83.