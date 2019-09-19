This is only the beginning, says Ndlovu Youth Choir after US singer wins AGT

The youth choir, however, is not discouraged. In a post on social media the group said it was excited about the future.

CAPE TOWN – The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s journey at America’s Got Talent came to an end on Thursday morning, after California native Kodi Lee was crowned the season 14 winner.

What an incredible chapter in #AGT history!



Relive the winning moment again and again. pic.twitter.com/NarvVTtCTx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019

“Our @AGT journey may have come to an end but this is only the beginning. We are so excited for what lies ahead, and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope.”

The group, together with fellow contestants Detroit Youth Choir, got to team up with US star Macklemore and Norwegian DJ Kygo during their performances on Thursday.

The choir, which hails from Limpopo, has inspired hope across South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others, paid tribute to the group, calling them winners.

Watching @ChoirAfrica’s final performance on @AGT filled me with immense pride & hope for the future. Our star always shines the brightest when we showcase who we truly are as South Africans. Wishing the #NdlovuYouthChoir the very best. In our eyes you are already winners. pic.twitter.com/x2y6CtAMoQ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 18, 2019

A proudly sad moment as #NdlovuYouthChoir got eliminated in this round of #AGTFinale .....what a journey it has been.thank you for putting SA 🇿🇦 high — Malusi  (@malusi_dzanibe) September 19, 2019

So proud of the Ndlovu Youth Choir for making it under the top two. That is REMARKABLE! Made 🇿🇦 so proud! Well done to Kodi Lee 👏👏👏 👏👏 https://t.co/wPpMOQ7VQ9 — Marthinus v Lggrnbrg (@martvanlog) September 19, 2019

WHO IS THE S14 WINNER?

The 22-year-old was born with optic nerve hypoplasia. At the age of four, the vocalist, who is blind, was diagnosed with autism.

He was a fan favourite from the start when he performed Donny Hathaway’s A Song for You.

Lee captivated judges and received a golden buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union.

Lee has won the $1 million cash prize and will be headlining shows in Las Vegas from 7-10 November.