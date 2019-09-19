View all in Latest
This is only the beginning, says Ndlovu Youth Choir after US singer wins AGT

The youth choir, however, is not discouraged. In a post on social media the group said it was excited about the future.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir on stage at America’s Got Talent on 19 September 2019, after the group reached the finals. Picture: @ChoirAfrica/Twitter
The Ndlovu Youth Choir on stage at America’s Got Talent on 19 September 2019, after the group reached the finals. Picture: @ChoirAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s journey at America’s Got Talent came to an end on Thursday morning, after California native Kodi Lee was crowned the season 14 winner.

The youth choir, however, is not discouraged. In a post on social media the group said it was excited about the future.

“Our @AGT journey may have come to an end but this is only the beginning. We are so excited for what lies ahead, and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope.”

The group, together with fellow contestants Detroit Youth Choir, got to team up with US star Macklemore and Norwegian DJ Kygo during their performances on Thursday.

The choir, which hails from Limpopo, has inspired hope across South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others, paid tribute to the group, calling them winners.

WHO IS THE S14 WINNER?

The 22-year-old was born with optic nerve hypoplasia. At the age of four, the vocalist, who is blind, was diagnosed with autism.

He was a fan favourite from the start when he performed Donny Hathaway’s A Song for You.

Lee captivated judges and received a golden buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union.

Lee has won the $1 million cash prize and will be headlining shows in Las Vegas from 7-10 November.

