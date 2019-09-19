‘The River’ up for an Emmy

The show earned the nod in the Best Telenovela category on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African drama series The River has been nominated for an International Emmy Award.

It will compete against shows from Argentina, Colombia and Portugal.

The show's co-creator Phathu Makwarela said it was an honour.

“Give us a few days and we’ll be beyond thrilled. For now, I think it’s still a shock and we’re still processing it. We’re all grateful for the Emmys to see us and award this nomination.”

The 47th International Emmy Awards will be held in New York on 25 November.

You can catch The River weekdays on 1Magic, DStv channel 103, at 8 pm or streaming on Showmax.

Category: Telenovela

100 Dias Para Enamorarse

(100 Days to Fall in Love)

Telefe /Underground

Argentina

La Reina del Flow

(The Queen of Flow)

Sony Pictures Television /Teleset /Netflix /Caracol TV

Colombia

The River

Tshedza Pictures

South Africa

Vidas Opostas

(Tangled Lives)

SP Televisão /SIC

Portugal