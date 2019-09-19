‘The River’ up for an Emmy
The show earned the nod in the Best Telenovela category on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - South African drama series The River has been nominated for an International Emmy Award.
The show earned the nod in the Best Telenovela category on Thursday.
It will compete against shows from Argentina, Colombia and Portugal.
The show's co-creator Phathu Makwarela said it was an honour.
“Give us a few days and we’ll be beyond thrilled. For now, I think it’s still a shock and we’re still processing it. We’re all grateful for the Emmys to see us and award this nomination.”
The 47th International Emmy Awards will be held in New York on 25 November.
You can catch The River weekdays on 1Magic, DStv channel 103, at 8 pm or streaming on Showmax.
Category: Telenovela
100 Dias Para Enamorarse
(100 Days to Fall in Love)
Telefe /Underground
Argentina
La Reina del Flow
(The Queen of Flow)
Sony Pictures Television /Teleset /Netflix /Caracol TV
Colombia
The River
Tshedza Pictures
South Africa
Vidas Opostas
(Tangled Lives)
SP Televisão /SIC
Portugal
More in Lifestyle
-
Rise in crime tied to rising blood pressure
-
This is only the beginning, says Ndlovu Youth Choir after US singer wins AGT
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 September 2019
-
'We've won already' - Ndlovu Choir excited ahead of AGT winner announcement
-
Advice for car buyers: Consider fuel type before deciding
-
India bans e-cigarettes as vaping backlash grows
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.