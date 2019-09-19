Stellenbosch University ‘saddened’ by Clarissa Lindoo's murder

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Stellenbosch University ‘saddened’ by Clarissa Lindoo's murder

Twenty-seven-year-old Clarissa Lindoor was beaten to death on Nietvoorbij Farm over the weekend after she apparently got into an argument with her partner.

Clarissa Lindoor (27) was murdered on Nietvoorbij Farm allegedly by her boyfriend. Picture: Supplied.
Clarissa Lindoor (27) was murdered on Nietvoorbij Farm allegedly by her boyfriend. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University said it was shocked and saddened by the death of one of its contract workers who was killed allegedly by her boyfriend.

Twenty-seven-year-old Clarissa Lindoor was beaten to death on Nietvoorbij Farm over the weekend after she apparently got into an argument with her partner.

According to the deceased's mother, she lived on the farm with her boyfriend of four years, his father and their two-year-old son.

The man has since handed himself over to police.

On Thursday, Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said the university had been in contact with the deceased's family and will be making a financial contribution towards the cost of her funeral.

“Miss Lindoor worked for a company providing cleaning services and even residences on the Stellenbosch campus. We are shocked and saddened that this murder occurred in light of gender-based violence in our country [and] it adds to our outrage.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA