Stellenbosch University ‘saddened’ by Clarissa Lindoo's murder
Twenty-seven-year-old Clarissa Lindoor was beaten to death on Nietvoorbij Farm over the weekend after she apparently got into an argument with her partner.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University said it was shocked and saddened by the death of one of its contract workers who was killed allegedly by her boyfriend.
According to the deceased's mother, she lived on the farm with her boyfriend of four years, his father and their two-year-old son.
The man has since handed himself over to police.
On Thursday, Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said the university had been in contact with the deceased's family and will be making a financial contribution towards the cost of her funeral.
“Miss Lindoor worked for a company providing cleaning services and even residences on the Stellenbosch campus. We are shocked and saddened that this murder occurred in light of gender-based violence in our country [and] it adds to our outrage.”
