Safa, Mthethwa to meet over SA's bid for 2023 Women’s World Cup

South Africa, along with seven other nations including Argentina, Australia and Brazil, are bidding to host the tournament that will feature 32-teams.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said the association would be meeting with Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa soon to discuss South Africa’s bid for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

South Africa, along with seven other nations including Argentina, Australia and Brazil, are bidding to host the tournament that will feature 32-teams.

“We will have to await the outcome of the meeting between us and the minister of sport and see what his view on the matter is and once we get the go-ahead from the government, we have to seriously focus between now and March next year when the decision is taken,” Jordaan said on Thursday.

He made the comments at a meeting between Sanef and football journalists.

Along with dealing with matters about how the association is covered in the media, he also spoke with confidence that there would not be any retaliation attacks on the Bafana Bafana team when they take part in Afcon 2021 qualifiers in October.

The team travels to Ghana on 15 November before hosting Sudan on the 19th. Having seen two friendlies, between Zambia and Madagascar, cancelled earlier this month due to xenophobic attacks, Jordaan does not believe there is anything to fear when they travel into the continent.

“We’ve never had a single issue anywhere on the continent… and I don’t think we will now need assurances. You cannot ask for assurances from your brother and your father, it’s not possible”.

The Safa president also hit out at those claiming that the association’s Vision 2022 is glossing over national team’s performances.

Jordaan described the past few years of teams like Banyana Banyana, the under 17 and under 21s qualifying for their respective World Cup’s, but failed to advance past the group stages, as ‘the most successful period of South African football’.

“If you have never been to a university, you cannot measure your performance. You must first get there. You can’t talk about a performance at a World Cup of African Cup of Nations when you have never been there. So, step 1 of Vision 2022 is about getting our junior teams to qualify for these tournaments”.