Ramaphosa turns to business, MPs to help fight gender-based violence

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed suggestions from MPs on how they can play their part in dealing with gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa addressed a joint sitting of the National Assembly and NCOP on Wednesday on gender-based violence, where he put forward a number of initiatives to combat femicide and violence against women and children.

One of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s initiatives to address gender-base violence would be getting the private sector to put their money where their mouths were and donate to the cause.

Ramphosa said government would be setting up a fund to help address the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

"I believe this is a worthy cause that the private sector can fund and I will be requesting them to give money to this fund so that they can also lend a hand."

Closing yesterday’s debate, Ramaphosa welcomed opposition party suggestions.

He also called on laws dealing with gender-based violence and abuse to be revisited and tightened by lawmakers to ensure that perpetrators were taken off the streets for good.

"In Parliament let's set up these committees that we're talking about, let us take forward the discussion in those committees or ad hoc committees and let us take the discussions also as we craft legislation."

It will now be up to MPs to bring an end to the talking and come up with tangible plans.