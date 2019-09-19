Ramaphosa says he respects ruling on providing reasons for Cabinet changes
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he noted and respected the Constitutional Court judgment dismissing his application for leave to appeal a court order that his office give reasons for firing ministers.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he noted and respected the Constitutional Court judgment dismissing his application for leave to appeal a court order that his office give reasons for firing ministers.
The ruling meant that if the president fired a minister or his deputy in future he could be asked to provide reasons for why he made such a decision.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) won a court case forcing former President Jacob Zuma to reveal why he reshuffled his Cabinet, which saw the axing of several ministers, including then-Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
That decision rattled the markers and led to ratings agencies downgrading the country to junk status.
While there had been warnings that the Constitutional Court ruling may have huge ramifications for heads of state, some constitutional law experts believed that the ruling would strengthen governance as presidents would be pressured to ensure that Cabinet changes they made passed the test of rationality and legality.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said that Ramaphosa respected the judgment.
She said that if the president was asked to provide reasons for his future decisions on Cabinet changes, he would deal with that as and when it happened.
"It would then be open to him to confront that challenge. This is a matter that the Presidency will continue to pursue if and when it should arise in the future."
Meanwhile, the DA welcomed the judgment, saying it would ensure the exercise of public power by heads of state would be rational and legal.
Popular in Politics
-
DA welcomes ConCourt judgment on president’s powers to fire ministers
-
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
-
Malema: MPs not given enough time to prepare for GBV debate
-
Mbeki reveals UK, US wanted SA to help remove Mugabe from power
-
Ramaphosa turns to business, MPs to help fight gender-based violence
-
Zondo Inquiry: Witness corroborates claims Mthethwa got home upgrades from CI
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.