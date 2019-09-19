Qawe twins hungry for first national women’s rugby debut together
CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women twins Chuma and Chumisa Qawe do not only share a special bond off the rugby field but they have also become inseparable on the field.
The twins have made a good impact as a duo in a series of big matches this year and are currently in Port Elizabeth preparing for the Test against Spain this weekend.
They appeared next to one another – Chuma at fullback and Chumisa at a centre - in the SA Women’s U20 team’s Internationals against Zimbabwe and SA Select Women’s game against Spain Invitational XV in Port Elizabeth.
The 19-year-old duo will know on Friday if they will make their Test debuts against Spain on Saturday.
“It is very exciting to share this experience with my sister. We are among some of the younger players in the national women’s squad, although I was thrilled about being called up for the tour, I was also quite nervous at first, so it was good to have a familiar face in the squad," said Chuma.
“We are very supportive of one another in general, and it is great to have my sister around to lift my spirits when I make a mistake on the field or if I get pre-match jitters.”
Chumisa added: “It is amazing to play in the same team as my sister, and the fact that I took up rugby because of her, makes this even more special.”
The Springbok Women’s team for Saturday’s Test will be announced on Friday.
