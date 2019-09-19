Probe into Katlehong school shooting under way

Lesufi was at Izibuko Primary School where the child was hit by a stray bullet in an alleged drive-by shooting while waiting outside after returning from a school trip.

KATLEHONG/JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they were currently investigating the circumstances which led to the killing of a grade six pupil Rethabile Rapuleng in Katlehong.

Lesufi was at Izibuko Primary School where the child was hit by a stray bullet on Thursday in an alleged drive-by shooting while waiting outside after returning from a school trip.

An unknown man was also killed in the shooting.

Lesufi said the motive for the attack was not yet known.

“People are trying to gather information. I am in discussions with the family and leadership of the school in trying to get a briefing so that we can find a mechanism of supporting both the family and school.”

The child was standing at the school gate when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Teaching and learning have not been disrupted at the school.

It’s understood the pupil died at a local hospital on Thursday morning while one person belonging to a taxi association died during the shooting.