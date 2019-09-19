Probe into Katlehong school shooting under way
Lesufi was at Izibuko Primary School where the child was hit by a stray bullet in an alleged drive-by shooting while waiting outside after returning from a school trip.
KATLEHONG/JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they were currently investigating the circumstances which led to the killing of a grade six pupil Rethabile Rapuleng in Katlehong.
Lesufi was at Izibuko Primary School where the child was hit by a stray bullet on Thursday in an alleged drive-by shooting while waiting outside after returning from a school trip.
An unknown man was also killed in the shooting.
Lesufi said the motive for the attack was not yet known.
“People are trying to gather information. I am in discussions with the family and leadership of the school in trying to get a briefing so that we can find a mechanism of supporting both the family and school.”
The child was standing at the school gate when she was hit by a stray bullet.
Teaching and learning have not been disrupted at the school.
It’s understood the pupil died at a local hospital on Thursday morning while one person belonging to a taxi association died during the shooting.
#SchoolShooting A grade six pupil has died after being shot at the gate of the Izibuko Primary School in Katlehong during cross fire between members of two rival taxi associations on Wednesday. A taxi operator was also shot and killed. EN pic.twitter.com/r8Dp0F0yZG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2019
