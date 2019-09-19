Police probing circumstances around mob justice killings of 2 Pennyville men
Clashes later broke out between Pennyville and Noordgesig residents on Wednesday night, forcing authorities to close roads between the communities.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the deaths of two people believed to have been killed by a mob in Pennyville, south of Johannesburg.
Police say the deceased were Noordgesig residents.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar said police were monitoring the area.
"Violence erupted last night along New Canada Road. The violence followed the deaths of two men who were killed after a mob justice attack. This is under investigation."
