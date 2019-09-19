Outcome of inquiry into allegations of editorial interference at Radio 702

Primedia released the inquiry’s report on 19 September 2019.

On 9 July 2019, Primedia commissioned Advocate Terry Motau SC to conduct an independent inquiry into a complaint of editorial interference and censorship by Karima Brown, a former talk show host.

Read the Report on Primedia’s inquiry into allegations of censorship and editorial interference by Ms Karima Brown below:

Primedia Final Report 17092019 by Janice Healing on Scribd

