NW's Mokgoro promises to deal with Khuma residents' service delivery complaints

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has promised to deal with the complaints of Khuma residents in Stilfontein.

Community members took to the streets this week, demanding better service delivery.

They torched eight houses, six of which belonged to African National Congress (ANC) councillors.

The premier said that plans had already been made to address residents' concerns.

"Deploying engineers and technicians today so that they begin to respond to what could easily be one of the most burning issues and that burning issue has to do with making land available so that houses can be built."