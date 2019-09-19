NPC: Corporal punishment ruling important for child rights

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ruled on Wednesday that corporal punishment was illegal, even in homes.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Planning Commission (NPC) has commended the Constitutional Court on its handling of the corporal punishment judgment and its ruling on the matter.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ruled on Wednesday that corporal punishment was illegal, even in homes.

The matter stemmed from the case of a man who was found guilty of common assault for beating his wife and 13-year-old son.

He told the court that it was his right to use moderate and reasonable chastisement but the apex court said that the view was inconsistent with the Constitution.



Commissioner Christina Nomdo said that this ruling was important for child rights.

"As the National Planning Commission, we are elated with this judgment because we believe that the social compact that holds our society together is the Constitution and the judiciary has really shown the way here in affirming that all members of society have equal worth and value."