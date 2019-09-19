Now up to parents to find other ways to discipline children, says dept
The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that the use of moderate and reasonable chastisement - which included spanking - was inconsistent with the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department said that it was now up to parents to find other ways to discipline their children following a landmark judgment against corporal punishment.
Rights group Freedom of Religion South Africa brought the matter to the apex court after the High Court made the same ruling in a case where a father who was convicted of common assault and tried to cite moderate and reasonable chastisement.
The ruling has been met with mixed reaction, but the department's Lumka Oliphant said it was possible to discipline children without spanking them.
"During our Children's Parliament, every year without fail children have been asking that corporal punishment in the home should be banned. This year, they developed their own manifesto, they wanted parents to look at different way of disciplining them."
President Cyril Ramaphosa also welcomed yesterday's Constitutional Court ruling.
He said that children must be protected from all forms of violence.
"Whether it is in the home, in the streets or in the school, that is what the Constitution of our country dictates. This judgment will send a strong message that beating of children will not be tolerated at any costs."
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
