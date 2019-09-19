Nigeria says it won't discuss xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA at UN
On the eve of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, Nigerian foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the UNGA was not a forum to discuss such matters.
ABUJA - The second group of Nigerian returnees fleeing from xenophobic attacks in South Africa has arrived in Nigeria.
Their arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport late Wednesday night was delayed for almost 24 hours after the airline in charge of the voluntary evacuation could not obtain a landing permit on time.
A total of 315 Nigerians were on board the plane from OR Tambo International Airport. These returnees arrived exactly one week after another 187 Nigerians fled xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
WATCH: FAKE NEWS: Here are all the videos that are NOT from the xenophobic attacks.
A Nigerian official made it clear that none of the citizens who returned were criminals.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian government said the recent xenophobic attacks would not be discussed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The decision not to have the xenophobic crisis feature in President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech may be linked to a recent apology he received from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Relations between Nigeria and South Africa, however, remained tense.
