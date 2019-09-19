Murder charges against Mdluli should've been pursued, Zondo inquiry hears

Richard Mdluli appeared in court on Thursday where sentencing proceedings against him and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were postponed until November.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission heard how the decision not to charge former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli was without merit and that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

Mdluli appeared in court on Thursday where sentencing proceedings against him and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were postponed until November.

In July, they were found guilty of charges related to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe who was married to Mdluli’s former lover.

On Thursday, Hawks colonel Kobus Roelofse said he was personally involved in the Ramogibe case.

“The final charges did include the murder and attempted murder but when it was sent to Advocate [Andrew] Chauke for his final decision, he withdrew the charges and were charged with the other charges.”

Roelofse told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that murder charges should have been pursued.

“The facts were exactly the same. As the investigator, I was satisfied [that the charges should be pursued].”