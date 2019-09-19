Metrobus, Demawusa set to meet at CCMA to resolve strike
The industrial action has left about 40,000 commuters stranded.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus officials and the union representing bus drivers are expected to meet at the CCMA in Johannesburg on Thursday in an attempt to end the strike action that has crippled the bus company.
Metrobus drivers downed tools on Monday, demanding better pay and for the union to be allocated office spaces at depots, like those of majority unions.
The industrial action has left about 40,000 commuters stranded.
Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura said that they were hoping to find each other.
"We have requested the CCMA to intervene and to facilitate the negotiations. Last year when we approached them, they assisted us, so we believe they're going to assists us."
More in Business
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin Offence
-
Prasa to roll-out new additional trains on Western Cape railways
-
Rand steadies as investors wait on US fed rates, stocks down
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams calls for vetting of workers in communications portfolio
-
Affirmative action laws are unconstitutional, Solidarity argues in court
-
SAA cash injection imminent but says it needs more
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.