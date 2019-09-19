Metrobus, Demawusa set to meet at CCMA to resolve strike

The industrial action has left about 40,000 commuters stranded.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus officials and the union representing bus drivers are expected to meet at the CCMA in Johannesburg on Thursday in an attempt to end the strike action that has crippled the bus company.

Metrobus drivers downed tools on Monday, demanding better pay and for the union to be allocated office spaces at depots, like those of majority unions.

Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura said that they were hoping to find each other.

"We have requested the CCMA to intervene and to facilitate the negotiations. Last year when we approached them, they assisted us, so we believe they're going to assists us."