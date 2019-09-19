Metrobus: Cost of strike is very high for company, commuters
Bus drivers affiliated to union Demawusa went on strike on Monday, demanding better pay.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus in Johannesburg said that the crippling bus drivers' strike has cost the company millions of rands and left over 40,000 commuters stranded.
Bus drivers affiliated to union Demawusa went on strike on Monday, demanding better pay.
Union representatives and management are on Thursday expected to meet at the CCMS in an attempt to resolve their differences.
Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri: "The cost is very high for both commuters and Metrobus. The day you're not operating costs the economy as well. Lucky enough, our coupons are valid for much longer periods but for those that will be expiring because of the strike, will be able to credit those trips."
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin Offence
-
Prasa to roll-out new additional trains on Western Cape railways
-
Affirmative action laws are unconstitutional, Solidarity argues in court
-
Metrobus, Demawusa set to meet at CCMA to resolve strike
-
Metrobus seeks court interdict to halt Demawusa strike
-
SAA cash injection imminent but says it needs more
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.