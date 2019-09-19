Metrobus: Cost of strike is very high for company, commuters

Bus drivers affiliated to union Demawusa went on strike on Monday, demanding better pay.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus in Johannesburg said that the crippling bus drivers' strike has cost the company millions of rands and left over 40,000 commuters stranded.

Union representatives and management are on Thursday expected to meet at the CCMS in an attempt to resolve their differences.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri: "The cost is very high for both commuters and Metrobus. The day you're not operating costs the economy as well. Lucky enough, our coupons are valid for much longer periods but for those that will be expiring because of the strike, will be able to credit those trips."