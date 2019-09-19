Mdluli sentencing proceedings postponed to November

Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi appeared in court on Thursday morning for sentencing proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's kidnapping and assault case has been postponed at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi appeared in court on Thursday morning for sentencing proceedings.

The pair were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mdluli and Mthunzi assaulted and kidnapped Oupa Ramogibe, who was married to Mdluli's ex-girlfriend in 1999.

Ramogibe was shot dead but no one was ever convicted for his murder.

The case has been postponed to 7 and 8 November.