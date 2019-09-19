Markram and Mulder shine as SA A dominate India A

The pair shared in a 155-run sixth-wicket stand as the tourists responded to the hosts’ 414 with 400 all out at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.

CAPE TOWN - Centuries by captain Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder helped South Africa A dominate the third day of the second and final four-day Test against India A on Thursday.

The pair shared in a 155-run sixth-wicket stand as the tourists responded to the hosts’ 414 with 400 all out at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.

The home side then survived six overs late on to reach stumps on 14 for none, a lead of 31.

It was all about Markram and Mulder on the penultimate day when the South Africans were finally dominant for almost a full day.

They were led impressively by their star pair, with the skipper going on to make a commanding 161 (253 balls, 20 fours, 2 sixes).

Markram is one of seven players in the XI that are in the Proteas Test squad to face India next month and his return to form will be a massive injection of confidence to the visiting team.

The right-hander started the day alongside all-rounder Mulder, who went on to score a brilliant unbeaten 131 (230 balls, 17 fours, 1 six), with their side in trouble on 159 for five.

They were together for nearly 50 overs before Markram departed with the score on 297 when he fell to Mohammed Siraj (2/72).

Mulder then found able support in fellow all-rounder Vernon Philander (21) – the pair added 59 for the next wicket as SA A progressed to 356 for six.

The home side is 1-0 ahead in the two-game series after winning the first match by seven wickets last week.