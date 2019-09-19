Labour Court reserves judgment in Solidarity AA case

The trade union approached the court arguing that some pieces of the act governing affirmative action be declared unconstitutional, in line with the SA Human Rights Commission's findings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has reserved judgment in the affirmative action case brought by trade union Solidarity.

Solidarity wanted the Labour Court to make government implement the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission.

The commission said that some parts of the Employment Equity Act did not comply with the Constitution and international law.

Solidarity's Dirk Herman: "The SAHRC found that certain elements of affirmative action in South Africa was not constitutional and the core of the argument is that it must be more enhanced and not only a race approach. What Solidarity asks is that that specific finding is enforced."

The Labour Department's counsel Thembeka Ngcukaitobi said that Solidarity's application to have the current form of affirmative action declared unconstitutional had no legal standing.

"We know for sure that the SAHRC never intended its finding of unconstitutionality to be binding on anyone. It never intended that now the government must amend the legislation in pursuance of the finding of invalidity."

Judgment in this case will be delivered on 8 October.