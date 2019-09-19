Kidnapping, assault case against Richard Mdluli hits final stage
Earlier this year, Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings are under way in the High Court in Johannesburg in the case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
In 1999, the pair kidnapped and assaulted Oupa Ramogibe, who was married to Mdluli's ex-girlfriend.
Ramogibe was shot dead but no one was ever convicted for his murder.
After several years, the case against Mdluli and Mthunzi is now in its final stage.
The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hear arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentencing over the next two days.
Mdluli reportedly indicated in July that he intended to appeal his guilty verdict.
He's expected to give more details about his next legal steps this week.
