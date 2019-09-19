Kenya cuts 2019/20 financial year spending plans by 2.1%
The former finance minister Henry Rotich was criticised for raising spending in June and imposing additional tax measures on already squeezed taxpayers.
NAIROBI - Kenya’s finance ministry has cut the government’s planned spending for the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal year by 2.1%, equivalent to 46.2 billion shillings ($445 million), a budget review document showed on Thursday.
The former finance minister Henry Rotich was criticised for raising spending in June and imposing additional tax measures on already squeezed taxpayers.
The current minister, Ukur Yatani, who was appointed to the post in an acting capacity in July, promised strict spending cuts aimed mainly at non-essential items such as foreign travel by officials.
The cuts to the budget for this fiscal year were mainly caused by revenue collection shortfalls, the ministry said in its budget review.
They were attained through “trade-offs and reallocations of the existing budgetary provisions,” it said.
Popular in Africa
-
Ethiopia rejects Egypt's plan for operating giant dam on the Nile
-
11 longest-serving African leaders
-
Nigeria says it won't discuss xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA at UN
-
Zimbabwe court orders police not to interfere with doctors’ march
-
Mozambique rebel group threatens attacks during election campaign
-
Nigeria will seek compensation for damaged properties in SA attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.