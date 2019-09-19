I want justice, says Mother of slain Katlehong pupil (12)
Rethabile Rapuleng, who was a grade 6 pupil at the Izubuko Primary School, was struck by a stray bullet outside the school on Wednesday.
KATLEHONG - The mother of a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Katlehong on Thursday said she wanted justice.
Rethabile Rapuleng, who was a grade 6 pupil at the Izubuko Primary School, was struck by a stray bullet outside the school on Wednesday.
The shots were being fired at a man believed to be a taxi operator, who died on the scene.
Eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity said they saw a white minibus taxi driving near the school.
Minutes later, gunshots went off and Rapuleng, as well as the unidentified taxi operator, were hit.
Rapuleng’s mother Motshidisi is distraught: “I can’t deal with this, all I am asking for if for the police to find this person so that my child can sleep in peace.”
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Rapuleng’s family on Thursday to offer words of comfort.
He also went to her school where counselling was being offered to pupils.
“The counselling they will receive will assist them in dealing with the pain, but the reality is that this is a photograph in their mind that they will never forget," he said.
No arrests have been made.
More in Local
-
Gauteng residents warned to prepare for rising hot weather conditions
-
Media ethics: Right of reply is crucial, says advisor after Primedia inquiry
-
A first for WC: Law enforcement officers to train investigators
-
Cabinet discussed Mboweni's economic growth paper - Mthembu
-
Murder charges against Mdluli should've been pursued, Zondo inquiry hears
-
Post Office: R14m lost through Sassa card fraud since January
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.