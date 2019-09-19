I want justice, says Mother of slain Katlehong pupil (12)

Rethabile Rapuleng, who was a grade 6 pupil at the Izubuko Primary School, was struck by a stray bullet outside the school on Wednesday.

KATLEHONG - The mother of a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Katlehong on Thursday said she wanted justice.

Rethabile Rapuleng, who was a grade 6 pupil at the Izubuko Primary School, was struck by a stray bullet outside the school on Wednesday.

The shots were being fired at a man believed to be a taxi operator, who died on the scene.

Eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity said they saw a white minibus taxi driving near the school.

Minutes later, gunshots went off and Rapuleng, as well as the unidentified taxi operator, were hit.

Rapuleng’s mother Motshidisi is distraught: “I can’t deal with this, all I am asking for if for the police to find this person so that my child can sleep in peace.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Rapuleng’s family on Thursday to offer words of comfort.

He also went to her school where counselling was being offered to pupils.

“The counselling they will receive will assist them in dealing with the pain, but the reality is that this is a photograph in their mind that they will never forget," he said.

No arrests have been made.