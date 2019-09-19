Health Dept puts measures in place to deal with medication shortage

Among the drugs which were running low were oral contraceptives, pain medication and chronic medicines to help treat psychiatric conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said that it had taken measures to address a shortage of certain medicines issued at state facilities.

The Health Department's Khadija Jamaloodien explained: “With Tramadol, the first reason was that contracts were not awarded in time for our contract service provider. Those contracts were awarded by national Treasury.”