Gauteng residents warned to prepare for rising hot weather conditions

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents were warned to brace themselves for hot weather conditions with temperatures expected to rise in the coming days.

The weather service on Thursday also predicted that Gauteng would be hit by its first summer thunderstorms next week.

The province simmered in hot conditions this week with temperatures peaking between 34 and 35 degrees in some areas.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “We are expecting these kinds of conditions all the way to Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Water has urged residents to lower their consumption after a cable that supplies power to a Rand Water treatment plant was damaged in a fire.

The water utility's Isaac Dhludhlu said this has resulted in water levels in some reservoirs in the city running low.

"We are moving to an area or space whereby it’s getting hotter on a daily basis and we appeal to residents for their cooperation in this regard to make sure that they lower their consumption. We don’t know when the rains are going to come through since we depend on other provinces to supply us with water that goes through the Vaal Dam.”