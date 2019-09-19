Firefighters threatening a go-slow will be in breach of contract: CoCT
The City of Cape Town has responded to threats by the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu).
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said firefighters who wanted to embark on a go-slow over a pay dispute could be in breach of contract.
The city was responded to threats by the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) on Thursday.
Samwu said firefighters were meant to work about 40 hours a week but members were working longer shifts without being paid overtime.
The city said there had been on and off negotiations with Samwu to resolve issues over working hours and overtime pay for firefighters. But there's been a deadlock.
The union's Sebenzile Kiva said if members were not paid for overtime, they would work from 8 am until 4 pm come 1 October.
“We will apply for exemption at the Bargaining Council. I’ll be seeing tomorrow the other shop Stewart who will respond in the city’s media statement.”
The municipality said its offer of an increased allowance of 30% was rejected.
Samwu initially demanded a 79.23% allowance hike; now the union said its dropped it to 60%.
The city said it was committed to resolving the issue.
