Erasmus: CT City aiming to fix errors against Arrows

The Port Elizabeth-born striker said he was happy with his current form and believed that the Golden Arrows fixture was about rectifying his side's errors.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC striker Kermit Erasmus believes the team is working hard to rectify the mistakes of the past few Absa Premiership games.

The Citizens are currently in 10th on the league standings after five games with six points and the 29-year-old believes the team won't take their next fixture lightly.

City will host Steve Kompela's in-form side Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Erasmus, who was recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad, has scored three goals in the league campaign so far.

The Port Elizabeth-born striker said he was happy with his current form and believed that the Arrows fixture was about rectifying the side's errors.

"For me, scoring is important but it's also about being consistent for the team, so I think with consistency the goals will come. I'm enjoying where I'm at the moment... how things have been going and I can only build on that and focus on the next game," said Erasmus.

"They [Arrows] are a good footballing team with a lot of attacking players - they try to break in the counter-attacks so we will be well prepared for them. Hopefully we will get the three points."

"On our side, we had a good week at training and still have few more days to push, we spoke about what happened in the last game, now we are trying to fix those errors we made."