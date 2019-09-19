View all in Latest
Elsies River family battling to deal with murders of two family members

Arthur Samuels’ 12-year-old nephew and his 10-year-old niece died when gunmen stormed their wendy house in Clarke’s Estate on Tuesday night.

Pupils at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School in Elsies River hold posters after their classmate Adrian Alexander was murdered on17 September 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Pupils at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School in Elsies River hold posters after their classmate Adrian Alexander was murdered on17 September 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A relative of some of the victims of a mass shooting in Elsies River said that he could not fathom what the motive for their murders could be.

Arthur Samuels’ 12-year-old nephew and his 10-year-old niece died when gunmen stormed their wendy house in Clarke's Estate on Tuesday night and opened fire on them. Another child was also killed, while two women, their mothers, were wounded.

“This was a shock to the whole family. We can’t take this anymore. This shock is too heavy. What about my mother? I’ve never seen my mother like this. First, her son and now two of her grandchildren have been murdered.”

An 18-year-old male is believed to have been the target. He died from his injuries.

WATCH: Elsies River reeling after 4 killed in alleged gang hit

