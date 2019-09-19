Elsies River family battling to deal with murders of two family members

Arthur Samuels’ 12-year-old nephew and his 10-year-old niece died when gunmen stormed their wendy house in Clarke’s Estate on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A relative of some of the victims of a mass shooting in Elsies River said that he could not fathom what the motive for their murders could be.

Arthur Samuels’ 12-year-old nephew and his 10-year-old niece died when gunmen stormed their wendy house in Clarke's Estate on Tuesday night and opened fire on them. Another child was also killed, while two women, their mothers, were wounded.

“This was a shock to the whole family. We can’t take this anymore. This shock is too heavy. What about my mother? I’ve never seen my mother like this. First, her son and now two of her grandchildren have been murdered.”

An 18-year-old male is believed to have been the target. He died from his injuries.

