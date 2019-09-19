View all in Latest
Deputy FinMin Masondo appeals for privacy in row with alleged ex-mistress

David Masondo has been accused of using his position to have the woman arrested following a fallout and claims he forced her to have an abortion.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. Picture: @TreasurySA/Twitter
Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. Picture: @TreasurySA/Twitter
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has warned the media against being used by his alleged former mistress to cast aspersion on his character.

Masondo has been accused of using his position to have the woman arrested following a fallout and claims he forced her to have an abortion.

He has described the allegations against him as cunning, spiteful and bogus and designed to hurt him and his family.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said that the woman involved had been intimidating and harassing him and his family, trying to extort money from him.

Masondo said that he had now decided to approach the authorities to deal with the matter.

According to amaBhungane, his then-mistress fell pregnant.

It said that Masondo then allegedly offered the woman money for an abortion and counselling.

But instead of paying her, she was arrested by the Hawks when she came to collect the cash.

His spokesperson JP Louw: "The countering of this woman's version will happen in a court of law, where she will be able to put her story forward and be interrogated around that."

Louw said that Masondo was appealing for privacy.

