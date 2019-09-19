Delft teen (14) due in court after stabbing his father to death
It’s understood the incident followed an argument on Monday evening.
CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old Delft boy is expected to appear in court soon for allegedly stabbing to death his father.
The Delft community policing forum’s Charles George said it’s believed the stabbing followed a family dispute.
“This young boy took a knife and stabbed his father. We know need to deal with the root causes of violence.”
Last month, a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death his mother in Kuils River, also following an altercation. The recently released crime stats show, apart from gang violence, the main causative factor for murders are arguments and misunderstandings.
This is most prevalent in the Western Cape, with 358 such incidents between April 2018 and March this year.
