DA calls on Eskom to come clean about 'looming load shedding'
The DA said it had received reliable information that the power utility warned municipalities about the possibility of load shedding at the end of this month and October.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) called on Eskom to come clean on potential rolling blackouts.
On Thursday, the DA said it had received reliable information that the power utility warned municipalities about the possibility of load shedding at the end of this month and October.
In the interests of transparency and informing South Africans and businesses, the DA’s spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said they wrote to Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza to seek clarity about the potential rolling blackouts.
The economy contracted in the first quarter of this year with Eskom being largely blamed.
“The utility has continuously failed in its mandate to deliver the reliable and sustained provision of electricity and it seems it is yet again set to fail millions of South Africans and the country’s already weak economy by not generating enough energy,” Mazzone said.
“This will have a devastating effect on the lives of people and will bring economic activity in these municipalities to a halt.”
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.