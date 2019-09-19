DA calls on Eskom to come clean about 'looming load shedding'

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) called on Eskom to come clean on potential rolling blackouts.

On Thursday, the DA said it had received reliable information that the power utility warned municipalities about the possibility of load shedding at the end of this month and October.

In the interests of transparency and informing South Africans and businesses, the DA’s spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said they wrote to Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza to seek clarity about the potential rolling blackouts.

The economy contracted in the first quarter of this year with Eskom being largely blamed.

“The utility has continuously failed in its mandate to deliver the reliable and sustained provision of electricity and it seems it is yet again set to fail millions of South Africans and the country’s already weak economy by not generating enough energy,” Mazzone said.

“This will have a devastating effect on the lives of people and will bring economic activity in these municipalities to a halt.”