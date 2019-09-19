CT traffic officials make several arrests, impounds taxis in various operations

Officers on Tuesday arrested two suspects along Jakes Gerwel Drive, one for driving under the influence of alcohol, while another was busted for outstanding warrants.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services on Thursday said it had made several arrests, impounded a number of vehicles and issued hundreds of fines during operations the last two days.

On Tuesday, in an Amaphela Taxi Operation held in Jakes Gerwel Drive between Morgenster Road and Weltevreden Road, officers arrested two suspects – one for driving under the influence of alcohol and the other for having outstanding warrants.

Officers also impounded 26 Amaphela taxis (Avanzas used as taxis) and issued 422 fines for various other offences.

On Wednesday, in a number of operations, Traffic Services had the following successes:

• In a joint enforcement operation with law enforcement and Metro Police held in the Fish Hoek and Muizenberg areas, officers impounded 15 taxis and issued 118 fines for various other offences;

• In a scholar transport operation held at Vuyiseka Secondary School in Philippi, officers impounded 17 taxis and issued 188 fines. In another operation held at the same school, officers impounded 10 taxis and issued 350 fines.

• In an operation held on Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Hospital Bend and surrounds officers impounded 12 taxis and issued 532 fines for various other offences.