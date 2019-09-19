CT traffic officials make several arrests, impound taxis in various operations
Officers on Tuesday arrested two suspects along Jakes Gerwel Drive, one for driving under the influence of alcohol, while another was busted for outstanding warrants.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services on Thursday said it had made several arrests, impounded a number of vehicles and issued hundreds of fines during operations the last two days.
On Tuesday, in an Amaphela Taxi Operation held in Jakes Gerwel Drive between Morgenster Road and Weltevreden Road, officers arrested two suspects – one for driving under the influence of alcohol and the other for having outstanding warrants.
Officers also impounded 26 Amaphela taxis (Avanzas used as taxis) and issued 422 fines for various other offences.
On Wednesday, in a number of operations, Traffic Services had the following successes:
• In a joint enforcement operation with law enforcement and Metro Police held in the Fish Hoek and Muizenberg areas, officers impounded 15 taxis and issued 118 fines for various other offences;
• In a scholar transport operation held at Vuyiseka Secondary School in Philippi, officers impounded 17 taxis and issued 188 fines. In another operation held at the same school, officers impounded 10 taxis and issued 350 fines.
• In an operation held on Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Hospital Bend and surrounds officers impounded 12 taxis and issued 532 fines for various other offences.
Popular in Local
-
Accused confessed to kidnapping Amy’Leigh De Jager - prosecutor
-
DA calls on Eskom to come clean about 'looming load shedding'
-
ANCWL: No bail for Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping accused
-
This is only the beginning, says Ndlovu Youth Choir after US singer wins AGT
-
Stellenbosch University ‘saddened’ by Clarissa Lindoo's murder
-
Outcome of inquiry into allegations of editorial interference at Radio 702
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.