CT school mourns death of Adrian Alexander (12) killed in gang violence

He was one of three children killed in a shooting in Clarkes Estate on Tuesday night. An 18-year-old man also died. Alexander’s mother and her friend were wounded.

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River school is mourning the death of a 12-year-old boy killed in gang violence.

For a second morning, pupils at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School in Elsies River will enter the grade 4B classroom without Adrian Alexander.

Alexander's teacher pasted an A4 picture of the smiling child on what used to be his brown wooden desk.

#ElsiesShooting Adrian Alexander’s empty desk in Grade 4 B. His friends say they’ll miss him dearly. LI pic.twitter.com/hxDrqawkGV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2019

Amelia Bergoor said she would miss the 12-year-old’s wonderful sense of humour the most.

“We’ll miss his sense of humour and his smile. He would laugh and mock himself at times. I will always remember his sense of humour.”

#ElsiesShooting One of the deceased children, Adrian Alexander attended Holy Trinity Primary School. His teacher & classmates are devastated, describes him as a respectful, kind hearted boy who had a great sense of humour. LI pic.twitter.com/naciBNQ8qG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2019

The distraught educator said the slain child’s peers were traumatised and shocked by his murder.

His classmates, many of whom struggled to contain their emotions on Wednesday, joined scores of other learners in a protest march through Clarkes Estate, carrying placards reading, “stop killing us” and “we are innocent children”.

The police's anti-gang unit has arrested three suspects.

