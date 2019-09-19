CT firefighters could be in breach of contract over possible go-slow

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters who want to embark on a go-slow over a pay dispute could be in breach of contract.

The City of Cape Town has responded to threats by municipal workers union Samwu.

Samwu said firefighters were meant to work about 40 hours a week, but members often worked longer shifts, without being paid overtime.

The city said they’d held on and off negotiations with Samwu to resolve issues over working hours and overtime pay for firefighters. However, there's been a deadlock.

The municipality said its offer of an increased allowance of 30% was rejected.

Samwu initially demanded a 79.23% allowance hike, but the union dropped it to 60%.

The union’s Sebenzile Kiva said that if members were not paid for the overtime they worked, they would only work from 8am until 4pm come 1 October.

“We will apply for an exemption at the Bargaining Council.”

The city said it was committed to resolving the issue.