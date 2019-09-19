CT firefighters could be in breach of contract over possible go-slow

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

CT firefighters could be in breach of contract over possible go-slow

Samwu said that if members were not paid for the overtime they worked, they would only work from 8am until 4pm come 1 October.

FILE: A firefighter battles to extinguish the fire on Kloof Nek near Camps Bay, Cape Town on 7 February 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: A firefighter battles to extinguish the fire on Kloof Nek near Camps Bay, Cape Town on 7 February 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters who want to embark on a go-slow over a pay dispute could be in breach of contract.

The City of Cape Town has responded to threats by municipal workers union Samwu.

Samwu said firefighters were meant to work about 40 hours a week, but members often worked longer shifts, without being paid overtime.

The city said they’d held on and off negotiations with Samwu to resolve issues over working hours and overtime pay for firefighters. However, there's been a deadlock.

The municipality said its offer of an increased allowance of 30% was rejected.

Samwu initially demanded a 79.23% allowance hike, but the union dropped it to 60%.

The union’s Sebenzile Kiva said that if members were not paid for the overtime they worked, they would only work from 8am until 4pm come 1 October.

“We will apply for an exemption at the Bargaining Council.”

The city said it was committed to resolving the issue.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA