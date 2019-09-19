Council for Medical Schemes probes senior officials over corruption claims

The allegations include irregular placement of schemes under curatorship, irregular appointment of service providers, irregular spending on service providers with close relationships, having personal lifestyles not matched by salaries, and having a close and corrupt relationship with entities regulated by the CMS.

CAPE TOWN - The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) said an investigation was under way involving five senior officials.

They were suspended over allegations of irregularities.

Chief executive Sipho Kabane said there were a number of allegations.

“Some allegations are linked to the individuals’ earnings and their lifestyles. There are also allegations which lead to irregularities in supply chain management and conflict of interest.”

Kabane added all CMS executives would immediately be subjected to a lifestyle audit.