Child killers: Juvenile not the best option for rehabilitation, says expert
This after a 14-year-old boy from Delft stood accused of stabbing to death his father; he was arrested on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - A child law expert said incarceration was not necessarily the answer to dealing with children who commit murder.
This after a 14-year-old boy from Delft stood accused of stabbing his father to death; he was arrested on Wednesday.
Five weeks ago, another 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother in Kuils River.
Recent crime stats showed more than 700 murders were committed by children between April last year and March this year.
The Centre for Child Law’s Zita Hansungule said there were a number of reasons why some children resolved conflict by means of violence.
“What is happening in schools? what is happening in communities? what is happening in families? Children are acting out what they’ve been exposed to.”
She added that children were malleable to change in the sense that they possessed a higher likelihood of being rehabilitated and reintegrated compared to adults.
“Children are more malleable than adults. They can still change the course of their lives and we shouldn’t be giving up on them just yet because they are still children.”
Popular in Local
-
ANCWL: No bail for Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping accused
-
Pupil shot dead at Katlehong school - Gauteng education dept
-
Outcome of inquiry into allegations of editorial interference at Radio 702
-
This is only the beginning, says Ndlovu Youth Choir after US singer wins AGT
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin Offence
-
Health Dept puts measures in place to deal with medication shortage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.