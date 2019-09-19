Child killers: Juvenile not the best option for rehabilitation, says expert

CAPE TOWN - A child law expert said incarceration was not necessarily the answer to dealing with children who commit murder.

This after a 14-year-old boy from Delft stood accused of stabbing his father to death; he was arrested on Wednesday.

Five weeks ago, another 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother in Kuils River.

Recent crime stats showed more than 700 murders were committed by children between April last year and March this year.

The Centre for Child Law’s Zita Hansungule said there were a number of reasons why some children resolved conflict by means of violence.

“What is happening in schools? what is happening in communities? what is happening in families? Children are acting out what they’ve been exposed to.”

She added that children were malleable to change in the sense that they possessed a higher likelihood of being rehabilitated and reintegrated compared to adults.

“Children are more malleable than adults. They can still change the course of their lives and we shouldn’t be giving up on them just yet because they are still children.”