Cabinet discussed Mboweni's economic growth paper - Mthembu

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's much-vaunted economic policy document has been discussed by Cabinet for the first time since it was released by the National Treasury.

On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the economic document was discussed at a special Cabinet meeting because it was a matter of national importance.

At the time of its release, Mboweni called the paper a detailed examination of the structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in South Africa's growth potential and competitiveness.

Mboweni had asked the public to submit comments by 15 September.

Mthembu said the document, which had been criticised by some in the African National Congress (ANC) alliance, like the Congress of the South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), only came before Cabinet this week to give interested parties an opportunity to make inputs.

“Also, South Africans have made very impressive contributions to the document. We are told by the National Treasury that over 700 inputs and interventions were made by South Africans,” he said.

Mthembu added the document would now include all inputs and submissions before it was taken forward and implemented by government.

at the same time, Cabinet once again condemned the recent lawlessness and violent attacks on foreigners and South Africans in some parts of the country.

Mthembu told a post-Cabinet briefing that while the executive understood the socio-economic challenges faced by communities, intolerance and violence towards foreigners would not resolve the hardships.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a team in the form of a fact-finding commission to investigate the unrest.

Mthembu said the findings of this commission would be shared with the African Union.

“They will interact with various groups within our country with the view of establishing a defence with the recent attacks against foreign nationals and locals. These attacks have been referred to as xenophobia and/or Afrophobia.”