Bok winger Dyantyi set to challenge doping charge

CAPE TOWN - The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) has confirmed that Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi is in the phase of compiling his defence and gathering evidence to challenge a doping charge after B sample tests positive.

Saids CEO Khalid Galant confirmed to EWN Sport that the 25-year-old will look to challenge the charge but no hearing date has been set yet.

"The process is that the athlete [Aphiwe Dyantyi] has an opportunity - I think he has another week left to request documentation to gather evidence. When he formally has that, he'll then indicate he's done with it and wants a hearing date set," said Galant.

"We will then consult with his lawyers and the availability of the panel and then we set a date for the hearing."

Last month, the Springbok and Lions winger was charged for testing positive for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.

Saids informed Dyantyi that an adverse analytical finding had been detected in a sample collected from him in a doping test on 2 July 2019 after a test was conducted by the National Anti-Doping Regulations.

Dyantyi was provisionally suspended in light of the finding and exercised his right to have his B-sample analysed.

The B-sample was then tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) accredited laboratory at the University of the Free State which confirmed the A-sample results of the presence of the banned substances metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

Dyantyi made his Springbok debut in June last year against England at Ellis Park.