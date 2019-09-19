ANCWL: No bail for Amy’Leigh De Jager's kidnapping accused
The African National Congress Women's League in Sedibeng was demonstrating outside the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court where the kidnapping case of Amy’Leigh De Jager was being heard.
VANDERBIJLPARK - The African National Congress Women's League in Sedibeng was demonstrating outside the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court where the kidnapping case of Amy’Leigh De Jager was being heard.
The court will start with the formal bail application on Thursday afternoon.
Magistrate Hussein Khota was addressing Media24's application to record and broadcast bail proceedings.
He's ruled that only Media24 could record video and sound of the proceedings.
The Women's League's Fetty Mnguni said they were calling for no bail.
“We are saying no bail to the abductors. We are not going to allow our children and women to be victims of abuse and child kidnapping. We are saying no bail today, no bail at all.”
Popular in Local
-
Pupil shot dead at Katlehong school - Gauteng education dept
-
This is only the beginning, says Ndlovu Youth Choir after US singer wins AGT
-
Mdluli sentencing proceedings postponed to November
-
Outcome of inquiry into allegations of editorial interference at Radio 702
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin Offence
-
Now up to parents to find other ways to discipline children, says dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.