ANCWL: No bail for Amy’Leigh De Jager's kidnapping accused

The African National Congress Women's League in Sedibeng was demonstrating outside the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court where the kidnapping case of Amy’Leigh De Jager was being heard.

VANDERBIJLPARK - The African National Congress Women's League in Sedibeng was demonstrating outside the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court where the kidnapping case of Amy’Leigh De Jager was being heard.

The court will start with the formal bail application on Thursday afternoon.

Magistrate Hussein Khota was addressing Media24's application to record and broadcast bail proceedings.

He's ruled that only Media24 could record video and sound of the proceedings.

The Women's League's Fetty Mnguni said they were calling for no bail.

“We are saying no bail to the abductors. We are not going to allow our children and women to be victims of abuse and child kidnapping. We are saying no bail today, no bail at all.”