ANC says Fransman can return to party after sex harassment charges withdrawn

The former deputy minister and ANC Western Cape chairperson was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's January 8 celebrations in the North West.

FILE: Marius Fransman bows his head during a prayer vigil at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town on 27 June 2013. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Marius Fransman bows his head during a prayer vigil at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town on 27 June 2013. Picture: AFP.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The out of court settlement between politician Marius Fransman and his sexual assault accuser Louisa Wynand has been shrouded in secrecy.

Charges were withdrawn in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The former deputy minister and ANC Western Cape chairperson was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's January 8 celebrations in the North West.

Wynand’s spokesperson said they would not comment any further on the matter and Frnasmans has also not been available to provide details of the settlement which has ended a three-year court case.

The NPA's Phaladi Shuping could also not divulge the nature of the settlement.

“We can confirm the matter is settled. All the parties reached an agreement. It is completely withdrawn and settled.”

Now the ANC’s interim Western Cape chairperson, Lerumo Kalako, said Fransman was welcome to return to the party.

Fransman has not yet been available for comment.

