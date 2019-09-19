ANC says Fransman can return to party after sex harassment charges withdrawn
The former deputy minister and ANC Western Cape chairperson was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's January 8 celebrations in the North West.
CAPE TOWN - The out of court settlement between politician Marius Fransman and his sexual assault accuser Louisa Wynand has been shrouded in secrecy.
Charges were withdrawn in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The former deputy minister and ANC Western Cape chairperson was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's January 8 celebrations in the North West.
Wynand’s spokesperson said they would not comment any further on the matter and Frnasmans has also not been available to provide details of the settlement which has ended a three-year court case.
The NPA's Phaladi Shuping could also not divulge the nature of the settlement.
“We can confirm the matter is settled. All the parties reached an agreement. It is completely withdrawn and settled.”
Now the ANC’s interim Western Cape chairperson, Lerumo Kalako, said Fransman was welcome to return to the party.
Fransman has not yet been available for comment.
Popular in Politics
-
DA welcomes ConCourt judgment on president’s powers to fire ministers
-
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
-
Ramaphosa says he respects ruling on providing reasons for Cabinet changes
-
Malema: MPs not given enough time to prepare for GBV debate
-
Mbeki reveals UK, US wanted SA to help remove Mugabe from power
-
Zondo Inquiry: Witness corroborates claims Mthethwa got home upgrades from CI
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.