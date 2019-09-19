Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnapping accused to make bail applications
The six-year-old was snatched from her mother's car earlier this month outside a school in Vanderbijlpark.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people arrested in the Amy'Leigh de Jager case will appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning for a bail application.
She was returned to her family 24 hours later.
The three accused in the case made a brief appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court last week and were remanded in custody.
One of the accused is a teacher at the Laerskool Kollegepark - De Jager's school.
They're facing a charge of kidnapping.
The six-year-old's family has slammed reports that her mother could be involved in her kidnapping.
It was also reported that the teacher was a close friend of the mother.
The court will hear arguments for bail this morning.
