Amy'Leigh De Jager father: She hasn't been the same since kidnapping
Amy'Leigh De Jager was snatched outside the Laerskool Kollegepark earlier this month while being dropped off by her mother.
VANDERBIJLPARK - The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Thursday heard that the six-year-old girl who was kidnapped outside her school and later dumped in the night had not been the same since her ordeal.
Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Peter van Zyl, who were arrested days later for the crime, are applying for bail.
Investigating officer Clayton Motloung said when he asked De Jager’s father how she was doing, he showed him pictures of her before and after the kidnapping, saying she was not the same.
The constable also told the court that the kidnapping affected De Jager’s five-year-old brother who was grabbed first by the kidnappers and let go.
Human was the little boy’s teacher and was fingered as the one who hatched the kidnapping plan.
The State was opposing bail and Motloung said this was because the accused had committed serious crimes which they were capable of repeating.
The bail application was set to continue on Friday.
