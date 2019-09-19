Accused confessed to kidnapping Amy’Leigh de Jager - prosecutor
Katerina Human, Laetitia Nel and Peter van Zyl were in court on Thursday to apply for bail.
VANDERBIJLPARK - The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court heard how the three people arrested for the kidnapping of Amy’Leigh de Jager confessed to the crime.
Katerina Human, Laetitia Nel and Peter van Zyl were in court on Thursday to apply for bail.
Six-year-old De Jager was snatched outside the Laerskool Kollegepark earlier this month while her mother was dropping her off.
She was later returned unharmed.
Nel, Van Zyl and Human, who’s a teacher at De Jager’s school, have all been charged with the kidnapping of a minor and extortion.
Investigating officer Constable Clayton Motloung said after the girl was kidnapped, an unknown man called her father demanding R2 million.
Motloung told the court that police traced the call to a plot 10 kilometres from Vanderbijlparkpark where close relatives of one of the accused lived.
Hours later, De Jager was brought to a police station by a couple who said they had found her near a tavern.
Motloung said when Nel was arrested, she admitted to her involvement in the kidnapping but pointed to Human as the mastermind.
