A first for WC: Law enforcement officers to train investigators

The plan involves training and deploying 3,000 law enforcement officers; for every 1,000 officers, there will be 50 investigators.

CAPE TOWN - For the first time, municipal law enforcement in the Western Cape will train investigators.

The move is part of what the provincial government on Thursday called its most comprehensive safety plan.

It said R1 billion has been set aside for the initiative.

The plan involves training and deploying 3,000 law enforcement officers; for every 1,000 officers, there will be 50 investigators.

The investigators would prepare dockets for prosecution in cases of serious and violent crime.

Premier Alan Winde said this would help police: “I am committed and intend to hand them over as a legacy. Importantly, we will closely monitor whether they are on the right track and evaluate and learn from what we have done.”

Winde said the additional personnel would be deployed where crime was most prevalent.